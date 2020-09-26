 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: Sept. 26
Alejandro Mendoza and Samantha Moena, both of Burlington, Wash., Sept. 21.

Julius Michael Norris and Barbara Lynn Rider, both of Castle Rock, Sept. 18.

Roger Allen Hamm and Julie Anne Wason, both of Castle Rock, Sept. 17.

Mark Wayne Dow and Kimberly Kaye Smith, both of Castle Rock, Sept. 16.

Michael Rene Tefft and Alansa Raya Vance Simmons-Morris, both of Kelso, Sept. 16.

Dale Lyle Jenkins and Andrea Leigh Bond, both of Longview, Sept. 16.

Grayson Robert Lawrence Gill and Tiffany Jane Nohr, both of Kelso, Sept. 15.

John Michael Bienapfl and Tasha Racheal Heiber, both of Longview, Sept. 15.

Tobias Zachia Ray and Alteria Renee Smith, both of Portland, Sept. 14.

Lance M. Reece and Tonina Carlson, both of Kelso, Sept. 11.

Berdan Curtis Lindberg of Yacolt, Wash., and Audrey Lou Wells of Kelso, Sept. 2.

