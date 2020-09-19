Marriage Applications: Sept. 19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Sonntag and Carrie Howard, both of Cathlamet, Sept. 15.

James Edward Gonzalez and Christine Ann Coey, both of Kelso, Sept. 14.

Kyle Robert Davenport and Natalie Threatha Curley, both of Kelso, Sept. 14.

Richard Trussler and Katie Pederson, both of Kalama, Sept. 14.

Harleigh James Hadden and Brianna Christine Riley, both of Camas, Wash., Sept. 11.

Juan Valencia Rodriguez and Maria Consuelo Garcia Benitez, both of Kelso, Sept. 11.

Tyler Chase Haynes and Alyssa Nicole Stonelake, both of Anchorage, Alaska, Sept. 10.

Derek Olmstead of Graham, Wash., and Brittany Reed of Longview, Sept. 10.

Ian Alexander Kichman and Ashley Lenee Jones-Embry, both of Portland, Sept. 9.

Jason Coleman Allen and Allesandra Jordan Mangus, both of Kelso, Sept. 9.

Nathanael Lee Conoly and Raven Kranz-Russell, both of Spokane, Sept. 8.

Michael Anthony Craft II and Samantha Gean Gillum, both of Longview, Sept. 5.

Kevin Gerald Millar and Keri Lynn Flores, both of Vancouver, Sept. 5.