Marriage Applications: Sept.18

Steven Aaron Kilkelly and Ashland Nicole Brown, both of Kalama, Sept. 16

Darly Dean Walker, of Longview, and Shelly Ann Lewis, of Rainier, Sept. 16.

Marcus Allen Lee Ruby and Brooke Justine Miller, both of Kelso, Sept. 15.

Timothy William Sanow and Maryann Vera Decknadel, both of Woodland, Sept. 15.

Robert Lee Andrews and C. Glinda G. Baker, both of Seattle, Sept. 14.

Ryan Lynn Ricks, of Longview, and Carly Nicole Ford, of Vancouver, Sept. 14.

James Adam Stewart and Georgia Joanne Carpenter, both of Longview, Sept. 14.

Sabian Sanchez and Morgan Marie Sessions, both of Longview, Sept. 14.

Russell Charles Beam and Brittany Michele Weissgerber, both of Longview, Sept. 13.

McKenzie Jayde Danzer and Amber Rose Vonderheide, both of Kalama, Sept. 13.

James Clifford Monson and Callie Rae Rafn, both of Longview, Sept. 13.

Jordan Perry Ham and Bethany Rose Halme, both of Amboy, Wash., Sept. 13.

Jason Cory Ferrell and Jessica Ann Wright, both of Kelso, Sept. 13.