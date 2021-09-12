 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: Sept. 12
Marriage Applications: Sept. 12

Casey Ryan Sherrell and Christine Ann Neill, both of Vancouver, Sept. 9.

Jacob Madison Carroll, of Castle Rock, and Miah Jaiden Montgomery, of Longview, Sept. 8.

Travis William Backstrom and Charity Nicole Chappell, both of Kelso, Sept. 8.

Brett Roy Jordan of Spirit Lake, Idaho, and Julie Lynnae Moss of Castle Rock, Sept. 7.

Philip Niegyl A. Abatayo and Lavenia Baguio Yu, both of Kelso, Sept. 7.

Kaleb David Scarbrough and Shayla Joy Kazensky, both of Castle Rock, Sept. 7.

Christopher Allen Carnes and Michelle Renee Worley, both of Woodland, Sept. 7.

Francisco Antonio Abreu Yepez and Claudia Beatriz Leon Rojas, both of woodland, Sept. 7.

Luke Daniel Kenneway and Tiffany Noelle Kintz, both of Longview, Sept. 7.

Tyler Edmond Williams and Breanna Lynn Compton, both of Longview Sept. 3.

Reed Miles Bennett and Shannon Elizabeth Thomas, both of Woodland, Sept. 2.

Dennis Wade Repp, of Shelton, Washington, and Jessica Claus Poulson, of Longview, Sept. 2.

Manuel Sanchez Zamora and Mairal Hernandez Hernandez, both of Rainier, Sept. 2.

