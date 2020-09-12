Marriage Applications: Sept.12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James Neal Denton and Tonya Marie McCoy, both of Kalama, Sept. 4.

Damon Woodhams and Samantha Chastity Carter, both of Kelso, Sept. 4.

Teran Paul Amnotte and Paige Anne-Marie Snair, both of Longview, Sept. 3.

Jonathan Grant Booker of Woodland and Karlie Megan Hurley of North Bend, Wash., Sept. 3.

Tom Bruce Hunter III and Jodi Ann Hamlik, both of Longview, Sept. 3.

Kasey Lawrence Mulligan and MacKenzie Carlene Burgess, both of Longview, Sept. 3.

Keith Stuart and Elizabeth Lauren Bingham, both of Ariel, Wash., Sept. 3.

Russell Allen Clark and Heather Omduff, both of Longview, Sept. 1.

