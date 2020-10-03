Marriage Applications: Oct. 3

Austin Matthew Fowler and Jamie Corine Webster, both of Kelso, Sept. 28.

Zackary William Betz and Mackenzie Erin Specht, both of Longview, Sept. 28.

Franklin J. Ball and Loretta A. Lott, both of Longview, Sept. 22.

Kaelan Andres Ramos and Elizabeth Marie Cassidy, both of Tampa, Fla., Sept. 21.

Jack Alexander Burns and Marina Kaye Knuttila, both of Vancouver, Sept. 19.

Benjamin Michael Perkins and Heather Marie Ellis, both of Kelso, Sept. 19.

Julius Michael Norris and Barbara Lynn Rider, both of Castle Rock, Sept. 18.

Shawn Bennatts and Mercedes Anderson, both of Kelso, Sept. 18.

Jay Scott Irvine of West Jordan, Utah, and Sarah Lynn Vinson of Vancouver, Sept. 15.

Dustin Hall of Castle Rock and Cassie Buxton of Longview, Sept. 14.

