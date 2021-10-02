Marriage Applications: Oct. 2

Micah Daniel Majors, of Clatskanie and Shelby Leanne Reeves of Castle Rock, Sept. 30.

Timothy Clark Dunkin and Stacey Elaine Smith, both of Castle Rock, Sept. 30.

Donny vincent Lynskey and Caitlin Fogarty Downing, both of Castle Rock, Sept 29.

Russell Wayne Edwards Jr. and Kellee Ann Lough, both of Woodland, Sept. 28.

Kyle Aaron Bradley and Ingrid Morgana Ferreira Rodrigues, both of Longview, Sept. 24.

Steven Michael Brewer and Sherry Vernice Holt, both of Longview, Sept. 24.

Jonathon Deon Cultee-Imholt and Morgan Maree Nugent, both of Longview, Sept. 24.

Joshua Gabriel Hopkins, of Kelso, and Payton Lynn Ebberts, of Longview, Sept. 24.

Dionicio Pablo Rodas and Megan Renee McDaniel, both of Kelso, Sept. 21.

Sergio Aceves Munoz and Daisey Michelle Palomera, both of Longview, Sept. 23.

Aitel Anten and Kety Reuney, both of Kelso, Sept. 23.