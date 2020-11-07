 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: Nov. 7
Marriage Applications: Nov. 7

John Arthur Glovka and Wendy Lee Seaman, both of Longview, Nov. 3.

Michael James Croswell and Shequoia Lynn Anderson, both of Longview, Nov. 2.

Hugo M. Castaneda Barboza and Maria Rufina Contreras Mariscal, both of Kelso, Nov. 2.

Joshua Christian Meikle and Shayla Stefany Wayt, both of Kelso, Nov. 2.

Robert J. Thompson Jr. and Teri Marie Bunton, both of Longview, Nov. 2.

Luis Torres Gonzalez and Cristina Sanchez, both of Woodland, Oct. 30.

Daniel Leroy Stacey III and Angelica May Garrett, both of Kelso, Oct. 30.

Oswaldo Perez Gonzalez and Marta Esmeralda Martinez Lopez, both of Kelso, Oct. 30.

Kimberly Dawn Meiwes and Jillian Marie Bailey, both of Kelso, Oct. 29.

Aron Michael Black and Brittany Lee Wise, both of Kalama, Oct. 29.

