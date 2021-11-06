Marriage Applications: Nov. 6

Jacob Adrian North, of Battle Ground, and Adriane Carmen Dixon, of Kelso, Oct. 29.

Michael Andrew Phillips and Crystal Rae Brown, both of Kelso, Oct. 28.

Gino Anotonio Juarez and Larissa Renae Riley, both of Kelso, Oct. 28.

Matthew Richard Schwartz and Regan Nichole Hemberry, both of Longview, Oct. 28.

Bryan Gordon Wright and Jewel Myrtle Frick, both of Columbia City, Ore., Oct. 27.

Ronald P. Bueno, of Kelso, and Naty Joy M. Pangot, of Vancouver, Oct. 27.

Shawn Joseph Earl and Elizabeth Dawn Mitzelfeldt, both of Longview, Oct. 26.

Dayne Michael Crawford and Summer Kristine Baldwin, both of Vancouver, Oct. 23.

Robert Franklin Crisman and Patricia Lorraine Westlake, both of Kelso Oct. 22.

Trenton Robert Lee and Yvonne April Millo, both of Longview, Oct. 22.

Travis Taylor Pople and Alicia Lin Jacobs, both of Longview, Oct. 22.

Andrew Michael Milstead and Patricia Lynn Lunsford, both of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Oct. 21.

