Marriage Applications: Nov. 28
Brett Isaac Weddle and Kisa Colette Bonner, both of Longview, Nov. 18.

Richard Lee Metcalf and Nicolle Lee Sorensen, Nov. 18.

Alexander Andrew Adams and Jordan Christine Hammett, Nov. 17.

Nathaniel Patrick Guzman and Kayla Michelle Palmer, both of Kalama, Nov. 13.

Malachi Integrity Bryant of Battle Ground, Wash., and Taylor Louise Newhouse of Rainier, Nov. 13.

Lane Dannel Spenker of Longview and Madison Ann Early of Deer Island, Ore., Nov. 5.

Tyson Dwayne Folleav of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada, and Kaela LeeAnn Pruett of Chehalis, Oct. 22.

