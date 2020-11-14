Marriage Applications: Nov. 14

Michael Adam Crape and Selena Susan Zepeda, both of Kelso, Nov. 10.

Mark Matthew Leputa of Wellington Ala., and Melanie Theresa Long, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nov. 9.

Mark John Wagner and Essy Lyn Fennel, both of Longview, Nov. 9

Ricky Roberts Jr. and Lisa Michelle Higgins, both of Kelso, Nov. 6.

Ashton Renee Clemens and Laura Kathryn Russo, both of Kelso, Nov. 6.

Michael John Hillger and Wynter Rose Peterson, both of Longview, Nov. 5.

Dennis Henry Ducharme of Roy, Wash., and Delean Gail Fechtler of Salem, Ore., Nov. 5.

Jonathon Monroe Hill and Kelsey Jo Powers, both of Kelso, Nov. 4.

David Leroy Carriker Jr. and Kami Lee Whitmire, both of Kelso, Nov. 4.

Roy Allen Van Hollebeke and Deborah Corrine Bopp, both of Longview, Nov. 4.

