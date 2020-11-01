Marriage Applications: Nov. 1

Zackary Caleb Andersen and Alaianna Raine Oakes, both of Silver Lake, Oct. 26.

Martin Edwin Farley and Dorthy Edith Loucks, both of Vancouver, Oct. 26.

David Wayne Bolton and Lorena Mae Libby, both of Longview, Oct. 23.

Douglas Leon Allen Sheppler of Portland and Beryl Jean Jackson of Longview, Oct. 23.

Vladimir M. Nikitin and Jaime Autumn Bennett, both of Kalama, Oct. 23.

Roger Alan Kemplin Jr. and Aroya Dawn Newton, both of Ariel, Wash, Oct. 23.

Corey William Norris Bishop and Kendra Dian Baldry, both of Kelso, Oct. 22.

Zohier Salem Saleem and Shereen M.S. Altayeb, both of Woodland, Oct. 22.

Scott Ardell McCully and Elisabeth Carol Graminski, both of Longview, Oct. 21.

Aaron Jakob Farmer and Nasarah Mykael Helmerson, both of Longview, Oct. 21.

