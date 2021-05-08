Marriage Applications: May 8

Joshua Russell Yant and Kathryn Nicole Stewart, both of Longview, May 5.

Edward Dean Linnett and Lisa Paige De Jager, both of Woodland, May 5.

Darrel Blaine Burke and Virginette Keria Pretty Weasel, bot of Kelso, May 5.

Augustine Wesin and Perekita Albert, both of Kelso, May 4.

Trevor James Rogers and Alexandria Dawn Calef, both of Kalama, May 4.

Michael Steven De Sousa and Jennifer Laine Howard, both of Damascus, Ore., May 3.

Joshua Jeffrie Jenson and Karley Ann Skaar, both of Longview, May 3.

Lukas Brown and Sarah Keele, both of Castle Rock, May 1.

Keith Michael Young and Brittney Michelle McCollum, both of Longview, April 30.

Kyle Craig Hannus and Tosha Rochelle Big Eagle, both of Longview, April 30.

Luke David Dills and Ashley May-Brooke Natirboff, both of Longview, April 29.

Daniel James Downey and Elizabeth Lynn Mullen, both of Kalama, April 29.

Konnor Evan Ray Kessler and Rachel Vivian Laftontaine, both of Vancouver, April 29.