Marriage Applications: May 26

Tim Patrick Cinollo and Jessica Nina Boyd, both of Battle Ground, Wash., May 25.
Jamie D. Gundersen and Jasmine Anna Laree Hibberd, both of Longview, May 25.
Joshua Dillan Vance and Sara Rose Dahl, both of Kelso, May 25.
Lee Jeronimo Lopez and Maribel Lopez Hernandez, both of Longview, May 24.
Michael Bryan Coffman of Battle Ground, Wash., and Sara Knwonta of Beaverton, Ore., May 22.
Daryn Ivan Liebe and Alexis Lorraine Saiz, both of Longview, May 21.
Nathen Jean Fleming and Stephanie Ann O’Neal, both of Kelso, May 21.
Chad Michael Kincaid and Elisa Elena Martinez, both of Vancouver, May 21.
Jacob Eugene Sharp and Tessa Lynn White, both of La Center, Wash., May 21.
Keith Jacob Markowski and Lastaisha Elizabeth Taylor, both of Longview, May 21.
James Edward Kujala and Janet Marie Lucas, both of Woodland, May 21.
Jesse Ira Mickel and Jamie Ann Chapman, both of Longview, May 21.
Daniel Lee Sherman and Saidi Louise Roulette, both of Longview, May 20.
Jason Darrel Huffstutler and Loretta Amelia Taylor, both of Kelso, May 19.
Jose Francisco Castillo and Rebecca Jane Castillo, both of Skamokawa, May 19.
Hayden Lee Blake and Janie Marie Bean, both of Kelso, May 19.
Micah Alexander Runnells and Tabitha Anne Beach, both of Kelso, May 19.
Nicholas Alton Scheel and Sarah Jane Donachy, both of Portland, May 18.
Matthew Elijah Jacobson of Longview and Evangelyn Cerina Duarante of Hilo, Hawaii, May 18.
Shane Christopher Hilton and Stevie Dawn Lamar, both of Longview, May 17.
Keith Edwin Moon and Melinda Lea Davis, both of Longview, May 17.
Mitchell John Kolberg of Boise, Idaho, and Michelle Faith Bradshaw of Ridgefield, Wash., May 17.
Bryan Douglas Fredrickson and Sadie Karen Young, both of Woodland, May 17.
Christian Luke Riley of Gladstone, Ore., and Jubilee Rose Steely of Kelso, May 17.
Chase Gregory Harkleroad and Ronny E. Irvine, both of Kalama, May 14.
Quincy Wiley Joel Story and Barbie Joe De Vega Cortnik, both of Longview, May 14.
Christopher Michael Hefty and Ashley Marie Munger, both of Longview, May 14.
Austin Nicholas White and Alison Jane Brennan, both of Longview, May 7.