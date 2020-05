Marriage Applications: May 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darren Macloud Champ and Brooke Elizabeth Flint, both of Longview, May 8.

Adam Keith Kersting of Vancouver and Madison Grace Harshbarger of Scappoose, Ore., May 8.

Roger Dean Sullivan and Patricia Ann Sullivan, both of Ryderwood, May 7.

Miles Scott Amburgey II and Amy Christina Sundberg, both of Longview, May 6.

Johnathon Angel Campos and AliciaMarie Fisher, both of Longview, May 5.

Jocic Tomislav and Emily Ann Mann, both of Longview, May 4.

Taylor Richard Wheeler of Castle Rock and Jessika Breanne Eggleston of Onalaska, Wash., April 30.

Nicholas Leonard Huft and Ally Marie McMahon, both of Longview, April 21.

Alexander Steven Martinez and Brittney Ann Nelson, both of Longview, April 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0