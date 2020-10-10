Marriage Applications: Marriage Applications

Mung Heng Chhay and Chanlot Chruy of Longview, Oct. 6.
Kyle Dominick Kern and Bethany Faith Barnett, both of Longview, Oct. 6.
Corey Tien Nguyen and Mariah Noel Bare, both of Tacoma, Oct. 5.
Joey Aaron Foultner and Emily Rose Fanelli, both of Longview, Oct. 5.
Mitchell Forrest Triplett and J. Lin Jeanne Powell, both of Longview, Oct. 5.
Donovan Gregory Maury and Katrina Rae Adams, both of Longview, Oct. 5.
Jack Charles Bauska and Abigail Anna Haakenson, both of Castle Rock, Oct. 2.
Grant Leslie Ritola of Yacolt, Wash., and Ashley Juanita Roberts of Brush Prairie, Wash., Oct. 2.
John Glen Blanchard Jr. of Vancouver and Connie Marie Van Curen of Longview, Oct. 2.
Hollis Ryan Roberts and Chayse (CQ) Marie Hanson, both of Vancouver, Sept. 30.
Alejandro Demetiro Gonzalez and Adela Maricelia Reyna, both of Winlock, Sept. 30.
Michael Anthony Davidson and Claire Beth Brenner-Williams, both of Kelso, Sept. 29.
Wayne Dwight Libro and Nikki Rae Schauer, both of Kalama, Sept. 28.
Hunter Eugene Weltz of Keizer, Ore., and Jeana Darlene Reddig of Kalispell, Mont., Sept. 26.
Corey Scott Pickett of Bountiful, Utah, and Clarissa Rena Shaw of Tacoma, Sept. 26.
Wrothell Funchess and Kimberlee Plunkett, both of Longview, Sept. 26.
Kyle Alexander Irish and Jayolyn Nicole Hansen, both of Kalama, Sept. 25.
Steven Francis Moore and Barbara Kay Moore, both of Kelso, Sept. 25.
Alexander John Van Ness of Caldwell , N.J., and Kaitlynn Faye Elizabeth Rae Thayer of Salem, Ore., Sept. 24.
Eric Anthony Gray and Eleanor Rose Lien, both of Portland, Sept. 21.
