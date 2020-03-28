Marriage Applications: March 28

Richelle R. Ellison and Gregory P. Slyter, both of Longview, March 24.

Tyrone Yarbrough and Kizzy Ann Woodard, both of Kelso, March 20.

Aaron Barnes and April deVara, both of Kelso, March 20.

Joel Cappa and Alexandra Grumbois, both of Kelso, March 20.

Jared Scott Williams and Cirena Elizabeth Seekers, both of Woodland, March 20.

Tanner Thomas David Drinnon and Dakota Kaitlyn Dahlman, both of Longview, March 19.

Cale Lee Templeton and Jori Kristine Prince, both of Kelso, March 19.

Danial Paul Francy and Dona Vill Isalos Plaio, both of Gresham, Ore., March 18.

Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez and Angela Herrera Garcia, both of Longview, March 16.

Ethan Sherrell and Kara Erickson, both of Kelso, March 14.

