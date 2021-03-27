 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: March 27
Travis Neal Murphree and Ashley Jordian Abbott, both of Longview, March 23.

Jacoby James Wilson of Longview and Samantha Jo Castaneda of Longview, March 23.

Randall Scott Mulford and Deborah Marie Kowalski, both of Kelso, March 23.

Douglas Craig Perry of Yacolt, Wash., and Sharon Rene Walker of Longview, March 22.

William Frederick Wainwright Jr. and Pamela Grace Abena, both of Cathlamet, March 22.

Joseph John Holbrook and Perla O. Reed, both of Battle Ground, Wash., March 19.

Jeremy Wayne Martin and Olivia Emery Smith, both of Longview, March 19.

Jacob Gerald Villanueva and Leanne Michelle Gibson, both of Longview, March 18.

John Raymond Hanson and Deanne Michelle Trimble, both of Longview, March 18.

Anthony Randall Posey of Kelso and Jannae Rachelle Stafford of Rainier, March 18.

Mark Anthony Edmonds and Alexandria Susana Harlan, both of Kelso, March 17.

Roman Snegur of Portland and Yana Mishuk of Vancouver, March 17.

Spencer Best and Rachel McCrady, both of Allen, Teas, March 11.

Michael Nederby Goth Terpner and Allie Suzanne Peters, both of Portland, March 6.

