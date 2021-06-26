Marriage Applications: June 26

Russell Eugene Rodriguez and Billie Jo Clevenger, both of Longview, June 23.

Jon Nathon Eslick, of Castle Rock, and Patricia Marie White, of Longview, June 23.

Samuel Magana Flores and Wine Haruo, both of Kelso, June 22.

Andrew McNew, of Kelso, and Rachel Johnson, of Toledo, June 22.

Derek Budig McCormick, of Spokane, and Stephanie Kathryn Everett, of Post Falls, Idaho, June 22.

Zachary Alan Sanders and Glynnnne Marie Drake, both of Kelso, June 21.

Joseph Daniel Robertson and Jessica Ann Harris, both of Longview, June 21.

Ryan Keith Grissom and Nicole Louise Woodard, both of Tigard, Ore., June 21.

Gabino Estaban Chisholm and Kellsea Lynn Kaiser, both of Kelso, June 21.

Shawn Lee Bossen and Teanna Kalea Poisel, both of Longview, June 21.

Teodoro Cervantes Hernandez and Lisette Cervantes Ortiz, both of Woodland, June 21.

Zachary James Johnson and Shelby Dawn Harvey, both of Amboy, Wash., June 18.