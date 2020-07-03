Marriage Applications: July 4

Keith Charles Cayan and Heidi Lynn Barnett of Castle Rock, June 26.
Kenneth Todd Kelsey and Tiffany Ann Mulloy of Ariel, Wash., June 24.
Ryan James Kindell and Adriane Estelle Hall of Longview, June 22.
Nathan Wyatt Calkins and Abigail Mary Hall of Portland, June 22.
Brock James Janke and Desiree Nichole Davis of Longview, June 22.
Samuel Steven Langdon and Shaylene Patricia McNutt of Longview, June 19.
Jeremy Fuller and Kenadie Whitright of Longview, June 19.
Joseph Scott Miller of Longview and Brittaney Marie Cardich of Berkeley, Calif., June 19.
Josiah D. Yaroslaski of Milwaukie, Ore., and Aimee L. Whittington of Longview, June 19.
Eric Lee Smith of Grants Pass, Ore., and Mary Nakiwala of Seattle, June 18.
Bassey Edem Effiong of Vancouver and Patricia Lynn Aguilar of Longview, June 18.
Matthew Travis Wold of Bremerton, Wash., and Katherine Amanda Fiddler of Cornelius, Ore., June 18.
Justin Lee Williams of Vancouver and Rebecca Jo Sager of Longview, June 18.
Cory Lee Cardoza and Kendra Dawn Piper of Longview, June 18.
Zachary James Ramey of Vancouver and Geordan Diana Trice of Longview, June 18.
Oran Leslie McCully and Joni Nicole Hottell of Toutle, June 18.
Nicholas Jack Jacobs and Mary Elizabeth Hall of Newberg, Ore., June 17.
Brenden D. Goodman and Kaylia Lee Gartner of Kelso, June 17.
Lucas James Burgoyne and Kerry Lou Gardner of Longview, June 16.
Terry J. Gwartney and Teresa G. Duff of Longview, June 15.
Christian L. Morgan and McKenna L. Adams of Longview, June 15.
Max William Erkstam of Hampton, N.C., and Cassie Anne Halberg of Battle Ground, Wash., June 15.
Delbert Lyle Gilkerson and Minh Au of Silver Lake, June 15.
Jose Munoz Garcia Jr. and Mariana Monzerrat Nova Ramirez of Longview, June 12.
Ricky Dean Becker and Chayla Ann Margaret Dewald of Longview, June 12.
Dale Douglas Hurley II of Vancouver and Denice Irene Killin of Sacramento, Calif., June 12.
Edward Gene Burrese Jr. of Vancouver and Naomi Marie Gross of Centralia, June 12.
Madison Holbrook and Maegan Alexis Randall of Vancouver, June 11.
Norman R. McDonald and Thuok Thap of Toutle, June 10.
Evan Kalle Aaltonen of Clatskanie and Lara Brianne Nicole Purvis of Kalama, June 10.
Cody Alan Hiatt and Abigail Rose Hulst of Longview, June 10.
Cody Robert Anshutz and Lyndsey Marie Smith of Longview, June 10.
Quentin Thomas Crews of Longview and Ashlynn Mae Mathews of Kelso, June 8.
Diego Andres Carbajal Cordero and Ciara Rose Hatman of Woodland, June 8.
Brian Austin Little-Stone and Karley Anne Gardner, both of Bend, Ore., June 5.
Mark Anthony Colby and Tonya Faye Boyet of Castle Rock, June 5.
Odin Michael Turner and Kristy Su’Anne Pruett of Kelso, June 5.
Rodney Wayne Gilreath and Angie Lynn Leppert of Longview, June 5.
Derek Jordan Astor and Bryanna Marie Johnson of Woodland, June 4.
Gary Arthur Costello and Foye Kimmie Slape of Longview, June 4.
Justin James Wend and Renee Marie Pitts of Castle Rock, June 3.
Oscar Don Katzenberger and Mackensey Leigh Roberts of Longview, June 3.
Loyal Wayne Betschart and Shawna Ann Meredith of Longview, June 2.
Brenden Munday and Sara Clark of Longview, June 2.
Riley Jacob Palmer and Annabelle Joy Taylor of Kalama, June 1.
Tyler Brisco Summers and Valerie Rae Eldridge of Woodland, June 1.
Nathen Dean Grochow and Nicole LaRay Wilhoit of Kelso, June 1.
Casey Jay Blinebry and Jessica Marie Russell of Kelso, June 1.
Frederick Peckham Mitchell and Yuling Li of Longview, June 1.
Troy Baker and Laura Jensen of Kelso, May 30.
Gage Patrick Nevck and Jacklynn Beth Bwbank of Ariel, Wash., May 29.
Joey Allan Davis or Rainier and Maggie Marie Dills of Longview, May 30.
Stanley Dean Lyons and Sarah Ruth Harding of Longview, May 30.
Jared Michal Ross and Kellie Ann Howell of Longview, May 29.
Hunter Michael Condon of Longview and Sarah Kristine Edmonds of Battle Ground, Wash., May 28.
Drayn Ivan Liebe and Alexis Loraine Saiz of Longview, May 28.
Michael Dean Chick and Christy Ayers of Longview, May 27.
Austin Lee Moberg and Elli Kilgore of Longview, May 26.
Donald R. Salvey and Lisa Gay Vandelac of Longview, May 24.
Robert James Monahan Jr. of Vader and Cinthia JoEllen Rose Curtis of Longview, May 23.
Robert Cody Sommers and Shanteu Nikole Cook of Longview, May 23.
Dustin Lee Blackwell and Kimberly Renee Davis of Kelso, May 22.
Donal CarlKennedy III and Amy Kay Grothoff of Longview, May 22.
Bart Francis Gunderson and Dixie Ann Phillips of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, May 21.
Rene Segundo and Carolina P. Zepeda of Kelso, May 21.
Joseph Paul Seamons and Christina Marie Dietz of Deer Island, Ore., May 20.
Barrett Neil Yates and Patricia Lynn Hall of Kelso, May 20.
Dave Arnold Hendrickson and Teri Alison Nielsen of Longview, May 19.
Peter Kurt Barnett and Marla Jean Osgood of Castle Rock, May 19.
Terry Kenneth Harimon and Teresa Marie Brewer of Kelso, May 19.
Christopher Mark Bond and Betty Jo Huls of Kelso, May 19.
Isaiah Immanuel Ferrer and Brittany Adrianne Beninan of Portland, May 18.
Daniel Raymond Stone of Longview and Debra Ann Haskins of Seaside, Ore., May 15.
Michael David Gholston and Debra Susan Schroeder of Silver Lake, May 15.
Edward Leon Rhodes and Megan Nicole Tomlin of Longview, May 15.
Nathaniel Scott Barry and Thalia Marina Matthews of Longview, May 14.
Derrick Shawn Stinson and Kristine Marie Noonan of Longview, May 12.
Edward David Blaine and Lisa Ann Blaine of Kelso, May 12.
Kyle Christopher Ratliff and Alysha Ann Acosta of Woodland, May 11.
Matthew Bradley Keebler and Amy Louise Keene of Longview, May 11.
Steven Ray Williamson and Danielsam A. Moralde of Kelso, May 8.
Dakota Wyatt Hearn and Trista Alexandria James of Longview, May 8.
