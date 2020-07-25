Marriage Applications: July 25

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Philip T. Ross II and Chelsea Justene Rinard, both of Kalama, July 17.

Nicholas Scott Bucourt and Kelly Lynn Hill, both of Longview, July 17.

Duane Vernon Williams and Kimberley K. Williams, both of Longview, July 15.

Keith Eugene West and Jeanine Brook Vigil, both of Kelso, July 15.

Fred Warren Burr Sr. and Melody Ann Foultner, both of Kelso, July 14.

Branson Chase Myers of Kelso, and Mikkayla Wotton of Longview, July 14.

Austin Zylawy and Cassidy Rae Mills, both of Longview, July 13.

James Edward Poisel and Kelly J. Stadtfeld, both of Kalama, July 11.

Clifford Johnson Bell III and Ashli Rae Herbstreit, both of Kelso, July 10.

