Marriage Applications: July 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dylan Kristopher Smith and Melissa Ann Bourland, both of Kelso, July 13.

William Peter Bishop and Jelvin Loma Mujar, both of Vancouver, July 13.

Sean R. Steffensen and Vanessa K. Freeman, both of Longview, July 11.

Tristen Hearn and Baily Doran, both of Chandler, Ariz., July 10.

Nicholas Hawk MacLaren and Samantha Desiree Creel, both of Longview, July 9.

Darryl McWilliams of Longview and Christian Fields of Castle Rock, July 9.

Devlin Ross Nipper and Sierra Jane Bard, both of Flagstaff, Ariz., July 9.

Rick Elden Roberson and Barbara Ann Starkey, both of Longview, July 9.

Cameron Gamble and Larissa Petrucci, both of Eugene, Ore., July 8.

Richard Twigger II and Hayley Clewell, both of Kelso, July 8.

Joshua Lyn Walters and Sarah Melinda Webb, both of Gresham, Ore., July 7.

Tyson Andrew Lane Goldwater and Camille Maria Yother, both of Longview, July 7.

Austin Michael Hooge of Kelso and Taitum Renae Ranta of Longview, July 7.