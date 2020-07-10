Marriage Applications: July 11

Andrew Earl Davies of Kelso and Erica Maxine West of Longview, July 8.
Derrik Thomas Massie of Battle Ground, Wash., and Noelle Hope Lindberg of Yacolt, Wash., July 8.
Donald LaRue Bonahoom and Linda Lee Downing, both of Kelso, July 8.
Benjamin Scott Grochow and Janice Vera Grubb, both of Kelso, July 7.
Travis Lee Joplin and BrieAnna Vaughn Groves, both of Kelso, July 6.
Danny William Catania and Sharon Ann Braun, both of Amboy, Wash., July 6.
Ryan Scott Sargent and Courtney Megan Brown, both of Kalama, July 5.
Connor Matthew Scott of Issaquah, Wash., and Elizabeth Denee Sharer of Longview, July 3.
Timothy James Bowers and Ashley Ann Wornick, both of Kelso, July 2.
Erik David Miletich and Victoria Amber Niska, both of Vancouver, July 2.
Mickey Jacob Maruss and Rachel Marilla Hager, both of Camas, Wash., July 2.
Juston L. Bonham and Jennifer L. Miller, both of Castle Rock, July 2.
Kim Charles Van Cleef and Cheryl Marie Beavers, both of Castle Rock, July 2.
Todd C. Bartlett and Rachael Marie Curtin, both of Kalama, June 30.
Anthony Junior Camacho Dixon and Michelle Noel Becerril, both of Woodland, June 30.
Timothy B. Mahaffey and Samantha Jean White, both of Clatskanie, June 30.
Enoch Winters and Melissa Ann Schlemmer, both of Forest Grove, Ore., June 29.
Albert Joseph Fogliani and Lisa Marlaine Ruther, both of Longview, June 26.
Timothy Mild of Kelso and Brittany A. Phillips of Longview, June 26.
Robert Michael Scarsella and Nikki Sue Penland, both of Puyallup, Wash., June 26.
Samuel Laulainen and Makenna Zintz, both of Longview, June 25.
Axelson James Moore and Amanda Renae Snow, both of Castle Rock, June 23.
Willard Jacob Weeks and Sarabeth Jeanne Blunt, both of Woodland, June 23.
Nicolas Josef Gruenenfelder and Christina Ann Miller, both of Kalama, June 23.
