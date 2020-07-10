Marriage Applications: July 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Andrew Earl Davies of Kelso and Erica Maxine West of Longview, July 8.

Derrik Thomas Massie of Battle Ground, Wash., and Noelle Hope Lindberg of Yacolt, Wash., July 8.

Donald LaRue Bonahoom and Linda Lee Downing, both of Kelso, July 8.

Benjamin Scott Grochow and Janice Vera Grubb, both of Kelso, July 7.

Travis Lee Joplin and BrieAnna Vaughn Groves, both of Kelso, July 6.

Danny William Catania and Sharon Ann Braun, both of Amboy, Wash., July 6.

Ryan Scott Sargent and Courtney Megan Brown, both of Kalama, July 5.

Connor Matthew Scott of Issaquah, Wash., and Elizabeth Denee Sharer of Longview, July 3.

Timothy James Bowers and Ashley Ann Wornick, both of Kelso, July 2.

Erik David Miletich and Victoria Amber Niska, both of Vancouver, July 2.

Mickey Jacob Maruss and Rachel Marilla Hager, both of Camas, Wash., July 2.

Juston L. Bonham and Jennifer L. Miller, both of Castle Rock, July 2.

Kim Charles Van Cleef and Cheryl Marie Beavers, both of Castle Rock, July 2.