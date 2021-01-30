 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: Jan. 30
Marriage Applications: Jan. 30

Nicolas Robert Brown and Gabrielle Chenail, both of Longview, Jan. 27.

Jesse Michael Irwin and Heather Leanne Young, both of Longview, Jan. 27.

Chad Matthew Byman and Lindsey Beth Haapala, both of Longview, Jan. 25.

Zachary Cassidy Carlson and Arielle Latasha Marie Cui, both of Woodland, Jan. 22.

Paul Harlan Simonis of Gladstone, Ore., and Vivian Louise Simonis  of Cathlamet, Jan. 21.

Aaron David Pollak Jr. and Rashell Ann Heath, both of Kelso, Jan. 20.

Frank Evan Wilson and Emilee Elizabet Bollibon, both of Kelso, Jan. 19.

Matthew Edwin Gill and Caitlyn Melissa Figoni, both of Longview, Jan. 19.

Eric Douglas McDaniel and Kacie Lee DeRosier, both of Longview, Jan. 19.

Charles William Ross III and Angel Lee Daggett, both of Kelso, Jan. 19.

Aaron Coenen  and Jasmine Torres, both of Kalama, Jan. 9. 

Jason Alexander Megowoun and Jessica Nichole McDonald, both of Astoria, Jan. 8.

Michael Dean Collier and Doris J. Collier, both of Longview, Nov. 13.  

