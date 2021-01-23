 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Applications: Jan. 24
0 comments

Marriage Applications: Jan. 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Benjamin Ray Storedahl and Ashley Kristine Chavez, both of Kelso, Jan. 15.

Gavin Brock Nichols and Taniesha Lee Gonzales, both of Kalama, Jan. 15. 

Michael Robert Lee and Synthia Lynn Ware, both of Longview, Jan. 14.

Jarrod Dale Burch and Heather Marie O'Roark, both of Longview, Jan. 13.

Bryan Donald Fitzgerald and Jessica Sarah Marie Ferguson, both of Longview, Jan. 13

Jose Oliver Ruiz Garcia and Ana Melihitzel Fuentes Juarez, bot of Kelso, Jan. 13.

Dylan John Hopkins and Joanna Nichole Feeney, both of Longview, Jan. 12.

Michael Anthony Sabo and Sarah Geralene Bartel, both of Longview, Jan. 12. 

Kobee Blaike B. Heidler and Julia Ann Wright, both of Longview, Jan. 11.

Isaiah Thomas James West and Amber Jade Porter, both of Kelso, Jan. 11.

Ian Nathaniel Brauner and Candy Marie Oppen, both of Kelso, Jan. 9

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Winter storm spans from coast to coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News