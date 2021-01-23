Marriage Applications: Jan. 24

Benjamin Ray Storedahl and Ashley Kristine Chavez, both of Kelso, Jan. 15.

Gavin Brock Nichols and Taniesha Lee Gonzales, both of Kalama, Jan. 15.

Michael Robert Lee and Synthia Lynn Ware, both of Longview, Jan. 14.

Jarrod Dale Burch and Heather Marie O'Roark, both of Longview, Jan. 13.

Bryan Donald Fitzgerald and Jessica Sarah Marie Ferguson, both of Longview, Jan. 13

Jose Oliver Ruiz Garcia and Ana Melihitzel Fuentes Juarez, bot of Kelso, Jan. 13.

Dylan John Hopkins and Joanna Nichole Feeney, both of Longview, Jan. 12.

Michael Anthony Sabo and Sarah Geralene Bartel, both of Longview, Jan. 12.

Kobee Blaike B. Heidler and Julia Ann Wright, both of Longview, Jan. 11.

Isaiah Thomas James West and Amber Jade Porter, both of Kelso, Jan. 11.

Ian Nathaniel Brauner and Candy Marie Oppen, both of Kelso, Jan. 9

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0