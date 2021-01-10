 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: Jan. 10
Marriage Applications: Jan. 10

Brandon Lee Neville and Korine Susan Poe, both of Kelso, Jan. 6.

Denver Lee Hickok and Heidi Paulin Theresa Moss, both of Longview, Jan. 6.

Nicholas Bryant Todd and Hannah Rae Enyeart, both of Kelso, Jan. 5

Matthew Kacy Torres and Cristina Marie Torres, both of Longview, Jan. 5.

Bunthang Por and Vannet Chan, both of Longview Jan. 5.

Trent Todd Miller and Elena Harriman, both of Castle Rock, Jan. 4.

Brian Eugene Shaw and Kristy Elizabeth Poapst, both of Castle Rock, Jan. 4.

Jakob Alan Atchley of Reedsport, Ore., and Natalie Christine Kooistra of Portland, Jan. 2.

Jose Luis Cantu Meron and Leticia Vicario Espinoza, both of Woodland, Dec. 31.

Jeremy Michael Searcy and Nichole Marie Arehart, both of Kelso, Dec. 31.

Christian Anthony Sullivan and Hannah Jean Merzoian, both of Kelso, Dec. 30.

