 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Applications: Feb. 6
0 comments

Marriage Applications: Feb. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Romeo C. Allen III and Evelia A. Barajas Hernandez, both of Longview, Feb. 2.

Brandon Justin DeSousa and Linda A. Lloyd, both of Longview, Feb. 1.

Jacob Roderic Smith and Kylah Archelle Robinson, both of Longview, Jan. 29.

Bryant Lee Searcy and Nicole Mae Goforth, both of Longview, Jan. 29.

Brian Alexander Perez of Vancouver and Lynette Mary Hernandez Rosas of Kelso, Jan. 29.

Matthew Lee David Young of Vancouver and Rachael Catherine Fair of Woodland, Jan. 29

Ryan Derik Neubig and Shannon Nicole Lee, both of Woodland, Jan. 28.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Life-threatening wind chills' impacts millions this weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News