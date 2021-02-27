Marriage Applications: Feb. 20

James Michael Kelly II and Jenna Rae DeRosier, both of Kelso, Feb. 23.

Lance Robert Little and Nicole Ann Abbey, both of Longview, Feb. 22.

Ricky Roberts Jr. and Lisa Michelle Higgins, both of Kelso, Feb. 22.

Mark Anthony Gomez Hernandez of Woodland and Heydee Adriana Amador of Longview, Feb. 19.

Devin Lamoine Brubaker and Jazmine Lynn Clegg, both of Longview, Feb. 18.

Ryan C. Barnett of Longview, and Rebecca Sue Cooper of Kelso, Feb. 18.

Raymond Mestas of Big Piney, Wyo., and Lisa Eileen Rose of Kelso, Feb. 17.

Gregory Paul Wilson and Dianna Jean Johns, both of Castle Rock, Feb. 16.

Lesler Abimael Lopez Garcia and Maria Elizabeth Gonzalez Pablo, both of Woodland, Feb. 16.

Maynor Josue Montenegro Gonzalez and Maria Guadalupe Meza Radillo, both of Beaverton, Ore., Feb. 11.

Raymond Leroy Brown of Vancouver and Rebecca Gacita Grefiel of Castle Rock, Feb. 11.

Christopher John Barber of Longview and Julie Ann Aubin of Lago Vista, Texas, Feb. 8.

