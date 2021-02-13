 Skip to main content
Marriage Applications: Feb. 13
Marriage Applications: Feb. 13

Brad Thomas Belenski and Annette Romona Belenski, both of Longview, Feb. 10.

Michael Christopher Frey and Heather Marie Jones, both of Longview, Feb. 8.

Dwight Eugene Partridge and Fangoiong Luo, both of Longview, Feb. 8.

Luke Mathew Moyer and Lacey Elizabeth LaFave, both of Castle Rock, Feb. 5.

Branden James Harvill and Mandi Christina Christianson, both of Longview, Feb. 5.

Jacob Ian Johnson Deal and Larissa Nicole Gonzales, both of Longview, Feb. 4.

Chad Robert Stolp of Battle Ground, Wash., and Rachel Anne Heidegger of Vancouver, Feb. 3.

