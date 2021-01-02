Marriage Applications: Dec. 27

Tanner Brock Crouse and Myranda Reanne Dombrowsky, both of Longview, Dec. 28.

Miguel Angel Velasquez and Haylee Marlene Alwin, both of Woodland, Dec. 28.

Jacob Austin Childers and Shelbi Louise Jaksha, both of Cathlamet, Dec. 28.

John Chad Mouser and Misti Lynn Smith, both of Battle Ground, Wash., Dec. 28.

Martin Wolfram Pittioni and Dinah Glynne Linville, both of Longview, Dec. 28.

Ryan Lee Elliott and Morgan Mae Connelly, both of Longview, Dec. 24.

Brittany Beth Bonner and Tia Marie Pearrow, both of Longview, Dec. 23.

Jesse James Packard and Julia Amber Rae Joyce both of Rainier, Dec. 23.

Phillip Sterling Oberman of Woodland and Katelyn Ashley Stucki of Kalama, Dec. 22.

John Bradley Luppy and Jessica Ragnone, both of Ryderwood, Dec. 22.

Ricardo Manzano Jr. and Katelynn Michelle Lopes, both of Longview, Dec. 21.

Kelly John Korhonen and Lisa Rae Mason, both of Woodland, Dec. 18.

Robert Jams Grothoff and Erica Renee Peterson, both of Longview Dec. 17.

