Marriage Applications: Dec. 19

Michael David Brumfield Jr. and Regina Fay Johnson, both of Longview, Dec. 16.
Taylor James Ramey and Christina Marie Jane, both of Kalama, Dec. 16.
John Allen Gordon III and Brittany Briana Jo Fierst, both of Kelso, Dec. 16.
Austin Jacob London of Ridgefield, Wash., and Alyssa Joy Orihuela, of Portland, Dec. 16.
Robert John Williams and Charity Nicole Dupras, both of Longview, Dec. 16.
Tyler Curtis Daniels and Jessica Christine Faul, both of Longview, Dec. 15.
Ronald Dean Glen and Jacqueline D. Ewing, both of Woodland, Dec. 15.
Jameson Brandt Steele and Emmie Marie Christie, both of Kelso, Dec. 15.
Christopher Thomas Gorman and Jillian Louise Talbot, both of Longview, Dec. 15.
Jace Rocky Spencer and Anna Jane Ruth Eggers, both of Longview, Dec. 14.
Mathew James Foley of Toledo and Cassandra Nicole Johnston of Yacolt, Wash., Dec. 14.
Shon Harris Kraley and Karma Marie Hendrickson, both of Castle Rock, Dec. 14.
Charles Gallagher III and Dedra Davis, both of Kelso, Dec. 12.
Michael A. Fontenot of Longview, and Julie Ann Hedglin of Vader, Dec. 11.
James David Jamison and Jennifer Lynne Merry, both of Longview, Dec. 11.
Alexander Taylor Jewett and Kelsey Aidan Martin, both of Longview, Dec. 11.
Justin Drew Krebs and Courtney Marie Potter, both of Longview, Dec. 11.
Lucas Winters Hall and Margaret Grace Smarr, both of Longview, Dec. 11.
John William Welfringer and Andrea Gaye Burnham, both of Longview, Dec. 11.
Lawrence Wayne Fox and Sherri Lynette Mitchell, both of La Center, Wash., Dec. 9
Charles Edward Robinson and Jennifer Kay Milburn, both of Longview, Dec. 9.
Logan Boyd Jones and Madeline Marie Norton, both of Kalama, Dec. 8.
Christopher Kane Winters and Trinity Ann Johnson, both of Clatskanie, Dec. 8.
Terra Dee Douglas of Kelso and Heidi Mae Harris of Battle Ground, Wash., Dec. 7.
Benjamin Joseph Westbrook and Allyson Beth Gormley, both of Vancouver, Dec. 4.
Anthony Joseph Pivarunas of Kelso and Delia Mariano Gutierrez of Kalama, Dec. 1.
Richard Lee Roby of West Linn, Ore., and Marisa Mae Hutcheson of Kelso, Nov. 27.
Todd Keith Aase and Barbara Jo Davis, both of Kelso, Sept. 24.
