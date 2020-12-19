Marriage Applications: Dec. 19

Michael David Brumfield Jr. and Regina Fay Johnson, both of Longview, Dec. 16.

Taylor James Ramey and Christina Marie Jane, both of Kalama, Dec. 16.

John Allen Gordon III and Brittany Briana Jo Fierst, both of Kelso, Dec. 16.

Austin Jacob London of Ridgefield, Wash., and Alyssa Joy Orihuela, of Portland, Dec. 16.

Robert John Williams and Charity Nicole Dupras, both of Longview, Dec. 16.

Tyler Curtis Daniels and Jessica Christine Faul, both of Longview, Dec. 15.

Ronald Dean Glen and Jacqueline D. Ewing, both of Woodland, Dec. 15.

Jameson Brandt Steele and Emmie Marie Christie, both of Kelso, Dec. 15.

Christopher Thomas Gorman and Jillian Louise Talbot, both of Longview, Dec. 15.

Jace Rocky Spencer and Anna Jane Ruth Eggers, both of Longview, Dec. 14.

Mathew James Foley of Toledo and Cassandra Nicole Johnston of Yacolt, Wash., Dec. 14.

Shon Harris Kraley and Karma Marie Hendrickson, both of Castle Rock, Dec. 14.

Charles Gallagher III and Dedra Davis, both of Kelso, Dec. 12.