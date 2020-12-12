Marriage Applications: Dec.12

Christopher Kane Winters and Trinity Ann Johnson, both of Clatskanie, Dec. 8.

Logan Boyd Jones and Madeline Marie Norton, both of Kalama, Dec. 8.

Timm Andrew Johnson of Kelso and Trina Maria Sitko of Castle Rock, Dec. 7.

Terra Dee Douglas of Kelso and Heidi Mae Harris of Battle Ground, Wash., Dec. 7.

Tristan Donovan Dombrowsky and Rebekah Lee Thornton, both of Longview, Dec. 2.

Benjamin Joseph Westbrook and Allyson Beth Gromley, both of Vancouver, Dec. 4.

Boyd Leroy Hosey and Barbara Ellen Hosey, both of Longview, Dec. 3

Samuel John Foultner and Gabrielle Albert, both of Toutle, Dec. 2.

Trevor David Wolff and Claire Elizabeth Laufer, both of Longview, Dec. 1

Aaron Michael Kadinger and Catherine Jane Whitaker, both of Longview, Dec. 1.

Bryant Patrick Sullivan and Abby Leann Sensabaugh, both of Kelso, Dec. 1.

Justin Andrew Harris of Portland and Destiny Marie Bayes of Longview, Nov. 30.

Bilian Wu Anderson and Ricky Lavern Korstad, both of Woodland, Nov. 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0