 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage Applications: Dec.12
0 comments

Marriage Applications: Dec.12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Christopher Kane Winters and Trinity Ann Johnson, both of Clatskanie, Dec. 8.

Logan Boyd Jones and Madeline Marie Norton, both of Kalama, Dec. 8.

Timm Andrew Johnson of Kelso and Trina Maria Sitko of Castle Rock, Dec. 7.

Terra Dee Douglas of Kelso and Heidi Mae Harris of Battle Ground, Wash., Dec. 7.

Tristan Donovan Dombrowsky and Rebekah Lee Thornton, both of Longview, Dec. 2.

Benjamin Joseph Westbrook and Allyson Beth Gromley, both of Vancouver, Dec. 4.

Boyd Leroy Hosey and Barbara Ellen Hosey, both of Longview, Dec. 3

Samuel John Foultner and Gabrielle Albert, both of Toutle, Dec. 2.

Trevor David Wolff and Claire Elizabeth Laufer, both of Longview, Dec. 1

Aaron Michael Kadinger and Catherine Jane Whitaker, both of Longview, Dec. 1.

Bryant Patrick Sullivan and Abby Leann Sensabaugh, both of Kelso, Dec. 1.

Justin Andrew Harris of Portland and Destiny Marie Bayes of Longview, Nov. 30.

Bilian Wu Anderson and Ricky Lavern Korstad, both of Woodland, Nov. 21.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Flame-throwing drone burns wasp nests in tall trees in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News