Marriage Applications: Aug. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joshua James Hvass and Ruth A. Schulz, both of Longview, Aug. 3.

Luke M. Kell and Pamela Moir, both of Longview, Aug. 3.

Jamie Ray Bozarth and Stephanie Jo Dailey, both of Longview, Aug. 1.

Lauro Israel Ramirez Fumes and Josefina Martinez Perez, both of Longview, July 31.

Christopher Carl Banks and Nicole Renee Davis, both of Kelso, July 31.

Said Josue Rosales-Ayala of Woodland and Berenice Florez-Zavalza of Longview, July 30.

Brian Robert Downing and Roanna Lei Sollars, both of Longview, July 30.

Ryan Scott McLaughlin and Crystal Lynn Chapman, both of Longview, July 30.

James Robert Herron III and Angelique Lynne Davison, both of Kelso, July 30.

Colton Charles Sambrano and Savanna Nicole Yarbrough, both of Castle Rock, July 29.

Justin Brickman and Melissa Cade, both of Kelso, July 29.

Adam John Jeanblanc and Page Nichole Adams, both of Longview, July 29.

Mathew G. Mendez and Whitney Vaughn, both of Kelso, July 29.