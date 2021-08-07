Marriage Applications: Aug. 7

Donald Joe Reid III and Kelly Moran Howell, both of Portland, Aug. 2.

Nickolas Eugen Proudfit and Lexy Monque Smart, both of Kelso, July 31.

Mitchell Christian Margaris and Mercedes Jordan Denny, both of Longview, July 30.

Norman Granvel Rooney and Kristina Marie McPherson , both of Kelso, July 30.

Christopher Roger Linscome and Britini Laine Kropi, both of Longview, July 30.

Beau Jeremy Fennelly and Kathleen Marie Whobrey both of Longview, July 30.

Daniel Anthony Domingo Huber and Valeria Diloreto Fabiano, both of Portland, July 30.

Layson James Foley, of Ethel, Wash., and Nicole Kathleen Wozniak of La Center, July 29.

James Richard Chonzena and Stephanie Ann Yoke, both of Kelso, July 29.

Jonathan Dewaine Collins and Abigail Ray Music, both of Winlock, July 28.

Matthew Landon Kronholm and Kellen Danielle Livingston, both of Portland, July 28.

Richard Shay Courville and Melissa Marie Cox, both of Longview, July 28.

Joseph Eugene Roach and Rachel Ann Fyffe, both of Longview, July 28.