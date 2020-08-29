Marriage Applications: Aug. 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Leroy Butler and Casie Leigh Saavedra, both of Kelso, Aug. 22.

Edward Valente Barragan and Abagail Lee Smith, both of Longview, Aug. 21.

Domingo Bernabe Sanchez and Norma Garcia Reynoso, both of Rochester, Wash., Aug. 21.

Hayden Stidham and Maryla Andersen-Simerson, both of Kelso, Aug. 21.

William Hendricks and Brittney Adkison, both of Kalama, Aug. 21.

Richard Paul Poulin and Cindy Marie Jones, both of Kelso, Aug. 21.

Steven James Graebr and Sarah Chanel Palmer, both of Kelso, Aug. 20.

Jordan Oliver Plank and Kaitlynn Rnee Brister, both of Longview, Aug. 20.

Toby Ballard Belcher Jr. of Mossyrock, Wash., and Sarah Ann David of Longview, Aug. 20.

John N. Brundage III and Deedre L. SPeicher, both of Longview, Aug. 19.

Gregory P. Slyter and Richelle R. Ellison, both of Longview, Aug. 19.

Brett Alan Jones and Alondra Maria Wisa Garcia, both of Longview, Aug. 19.

Eugen Thomas Peckham and Michelle Leann Carpenter, both of Longview, Aug. 18.