Marriage Applications: Aug. 22
Ross William Jones and Aona Marie Larsen, both of Kelso, Aug. 17.

Cody Mitchell Graves and Morgan Lorraine Servis, both of Longview, Aug. 17.

Jason Lee Crandall and Tressie Marie Morrison, both of Kalama, Aug. 14.

Shawn Michael Roew and Kaitlyn Elisabeth Williams, both of Longview, Aug. 12.

Douglas Michael Morris and Rebecca Lee Rufener, both of Cougar, Aug. 11.

Nathan James Enriquez and Alexandria Louise Crowe, both of Kelso, Aug. 11.

Stephen Proof and Jessica Ann Dahlman, both of Longview, Aug. 10.

Tyler Stanley Duscha and Danielle Lynn Knoper, both of Longview, Aug. 10.

Jake Malcolm and Bailey Mitchell, both of Napavine, Wash., Aug. 8.

Caleb Hanson of Toutle and Bailey Hockett of Silver Lake, July 27.

