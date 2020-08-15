You have permission to edit this article.
Marriage Applications: Aug. 15
Corey R. Kite and Stephanie Brenot, both of Longview, Aug. 11.

Nathan Cole Teeters and Cassidy LeeAnne Spicer, both of Longview, Aug. 10.

Lawrence J. Flores Sr. and Vanessa L. Ferrell, both of Longview, Aug. 7.

Larry William Watson Jr. of Vancouver and Lynn Marie Sorrell of Longview, Aug. 7.

Noah Austin Cox of Redlands, Calif., and Sydney Pearson of Longview, Aug. 7.

Timothy Wade Brink and Breann Celia Tofte, both of Longview, Aug. 7.

Peter James Leppanen of Longview and Paige Emily Keplinger of Kelso, Aug. 5.

Eric Robert Zatterberg and Brandi Rene McCallister, both of Longview, Aug. 4.

Grady Scott Burk and Deborah Lynn Holland, both of Woodland, Aug. 4.

Neil Patrick McGhee and Alyssa Marie Hallowell, both of Kelso, Aug. 4.

Timothy Roy Griffith and Robin Elizabeth Berry, both of Longview, Aug. 3.

Wayne Lee Shirley Jr. and Lorenda Dae Leber, both of Kelso, Aug. 3.

Jason Andrew Vincent and Maria Krystle Burhus, both of Longview, Aug. 3.

Martin Joan Rios and Brenda Cristal Perez-Castro, both of Kelso, Aug. 3.

Kimberly Susan Freeman and Pamela K. Murray, both of Kalama, July 30.

Said Josue Rosales-Ayala of Woodland and Berenice (CQ) Florez-Zavalza of Longview, July 30.

