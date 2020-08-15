Marriage Applications: Aug. 15

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corey R. Kite and Stephanie Brenot, both of Longview, Aug. 11.

Nathan Cole Teeters and Cassidy LeeAnne Spicer, both of Longview, Aug. 10.

Lawrence J. Flores Sr. and Vanessa L. Ferrell, both of Longview, Aug. 7.

Larry William Watson Jr. of Vancouver and Lynn Marie Sorrell of Longview, Aug. 7.

Noah Austin Cox of Redlands, Calif., and Sydney Pearson of Longview, Aug. 7.

Timothy Wade Brink and Breann Celia Tofte, both of Longview, Aug. 7.

Peter James Leppanen of Longview and Paige Emily Keplinger of Kelso, Aug. 5.

Eric Robert Zatterberg and Brandi Rene McCallister, both of Longview, Aug. 4.

Grady Scott Burk and Deborah Lynn Holland, both of Woodland, Aug. 4.

Neil Patrick McGhee and Alyssa Marie Hallowell, both of Kelso, Aug. 4.

Timothy Roy Griffith and Robin Elizabeth Berry, both of Longview, Aug. 3.

Wayne Lee Shirley Jr. and Lorenda Dae Leber, both of Kelso, Aug. 3.

Jason Andrew Vincent and Maria Krystle Burhus, both of Longview, Aug. 3.