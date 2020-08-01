Marriage Applications: Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jacob Daniel Halbery of Battle Ground, Wash., and Geena Louise McClellan of Vancouver, July 28.

Ronald Wilbur Bailey and Huaimei Lei, both of Longview, July 28.

David Ramon Inlow and Alondra Stephanie Trujillo, both of Kelso, July 28.

Brett Edmond Johnson and Ann Lee Avery, both of Longview, July 28.

Bobby Joe Lantznester and Judy Rae Zapolnik, both of Longview, July 28.

Brendan Riley Kingsdon and Angela Marie Coates, both of Longview, July 27.

Johnny Ray Gilbert and Brenda Lynn Miller, both of Toutle, July 27.

Jeremy Vernon Pentland and Taryn Lynn Billingham, both of Longview, July 27.

Darien Carey of Centralia and Jay Allen Richardson of Kelso, July 27.

William Micheal Wisti of Battle Ground, Wash., and Angie Louis Wantaja of Woodland, July 24.

Jeremy Robert Toman and Andria Lee Hakanson, both of Woodland, July 23.

Bradley Donald Rutledge and Chasity Lynn Sedy, both of Castle Rock, July 23.

Charles Wayne Childers of Longview and Linda L. Shue of Kelso, July 22.