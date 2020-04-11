Marriage Applications: April 11

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davis Zackary Scott and Autumn Kayleen McCormick, both of Longview, April 7.

Kasey James Denson and Paige Elizabeth Halle, both of Amboy Wash., April 4.

Zachary David Groves and Emily KayeAnn Spenker, both of Longview, April 4.

Robert Entler of Kelso and Megan Forrest of Battle Ground, Wash., April 3.

Michael S. Worden and Susan L. Davis, both of Longview, April 2.

Robert Allen Stewart of Longview and SoLnge Terezinha De Castro of Valinmos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1.

Laurn Wilbur Koch Jr. and Colette Marie Carrington, both of Battle Ground, Wash., March 31.

Robert Willis Beal and Marey Kay Valentine, both of Cathlamet, March 27.

Marc Edward King and Krystal Dawn Iford, both of Woodland, March 26.

Robert Kuhn and Molly Jorgensen, both of Kelso, March 25.

Cindi Rachelle Morrow and Stephanie June Sargeant, both of Vancouver, March 25.

Anthony Dominic Greco and Tammera Michelle Thurlby, both of Longview, March 23.

