Marriage Applications: April 10
Marriage Applications: April 10

Ronald Allen Curran and Stephanie Ann Rodgers, both of Longview, April 6.

Bradley Steven Evans and Christina Raye Walker, both of Longview, April 6.

James Michael Manzano and Kimberly Klynn Lake, both of Silver Lake, April 5.

Jhon Harold Botero and Megan Ann Millard, both of Atlanta, Ga., April 5.

Korey Robert Reed and Merey Renee Putnam, both of Newberg, Ore., April 2.

Nathan Bruce Davis and Alanna Pago Buck, both of Kalama, April 2.

Christian Reed Purdy and Madison Catherine Wolbert Wells, both of Kelso, April 1.

Paul Robert Wallat and Erin Christine Carr Davison, both of Parma, Idaho, March 30.

Vidal Gasca Alcaraz and Gudalupe Ordonez Gonzalez, both of Longview, March 30.

Brayden Collin Snow, of Kelso, and Melodee Kathleen Grasseth, of Longview, March 30.

Zacharie James Williams and Sarah-Ashley Skylynn Sievenpiper, both of Longview, March 27.

