Manhunt for Kalama man who allegedly broke into home Monday continues

The manhunt for a 41-year-old Kalama man, who law enforcement say is on the run after breaking into a home with a rifle, continues on its fourth day.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies have been searching for Kevin James Reynolds since Monday in the Lexington area. The sheriff's office claims Reynolds is wanted for allegedly breaking into a home armed with a rifle and stealing a cell phone from one of the inhabitants, according to a CCSO spokesperson Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill.

Deputies say searched around Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in the unincorporated area of Lexington.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted county sheriff's deputies in the search for Reynolds to no avail, but they did recover a firearm during the initial investigation.

Cowlitz County Undersheriff Dave Handy told The Daily News Friday there are no updates regarding the hunt for Reynolds.

Deputies have described Reynolds as having "distinctive facial tattoos," including neck tattoos and two triangle tattoos on his face and ask the public to call 911 if spotted.

According to county court documents, Reynolds has lengthy criminal history that includes a conviction for false imprisonment in California in 2022 and another for second-degree assault in Pacific County, Washington. He is currently involved in four unresolved cases in Cowlitz County Superior Court and the charges include forgery, intimidating a witness, assault and harassing a Kelso man by making death threats.

Handy said Reynolds is the same person who, in August, also held a gun to another man's head, robbed him and stole his car in the 1400 block of Alabama Street in Longview. Kalama Police later found Reynolds in the stolen car the next day with the wallet in hand, police reports say.

In his most recent case, Reynolds posted bail on a $10,000 bond in September after he was pulled over on an alleged stolen motorcycle in Longview and arrested. Reynolds has trials scheduled for the unresolved cases in December.