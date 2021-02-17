Man who died of hypothermia Saturday in Kelso identified as Ricardo Most

A 33-year-old man who died of hypothermia in the snowstorm and cold temperatures that hit the Pacific Northwest has been identified as Ricardo S. Most.
Most's body was found behind the Denny's in Kelso Saturday around 3:15 p.m., according to Kelso police report. He had been reported as a missing person on Feb. 1.
Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said the cause of death was hypothermia due to exogenous, or external factors. His last know address was in Kelso.
A Denny's employee called in the body, according to the police report. Most was in a sleeping bag and appeared to have died overnight.
The employee said she had seen most in the area for the last several days but as the Denny's was not open, she had not asked him to move along, according to the police report.
Most's family has been notified.
