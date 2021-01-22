Lower Columbia women's celebration set for Saturday

Women deserve a celebration, said Sue Rutherford of Lower Columbia Indivisible.

That’s why, for the fifth consecutive year, the local group is organizing a women’s celebration at noon, Saturday, Jan. 23.

“This is for all the hard work women have done over the last four years,” said Rutherford.

Instead of a march, participants will gather at the Longview Civic Center, to hear speakers, sing and carry their own or provided signs.

Speakers include Longview City Council member Hillary Strobel. Rutherford said one available sign states “We persisted, we voted, we won.”

She is practically excited about the election of the first female vice president, Kamala Harris. Rutherford, 59, said she has witnessed women struggle to break through the glass ceiling — that invisible barrier that prevents women from reaching success.

“It’s nice to know we have somebody at the top now,” she said.