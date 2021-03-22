Lower Columbia tax preparers scramble to account for last-minute changes

“People think you can claim kids or not claim kids, depending on what you want to do,” he said. “But really there are rules … and you can’t just ignore those rules to get a bigger stimulus payment.”

Taxpayers can receive missing stimulus checks in their returns. Those who didn’t receive all or some of their stimulus payments issued in 2020 can indicate so on their taxes. The IRS has until the end of the year to pay out the most recent stimulus payment issued in 2021.

Filers whose 2020 adjusted gross income decreased from the previous year may reach the income threshold to receive 2020 stimulus checks and get the payout with their tax return.

About 20 of Rodger Wehage’s clients at Grey Beard Tax Services in Longview aren’t required by law to file a tax return, but they are filing this year to receive stimulus payments.

Age, income and filing status determine whether someone is required to file taxes. People who receive Social Security or Veterans Affairs benefits have contact information with the federal government to receive stimulus payments, Wehage said.

Citizens who have not updated information with the IRS have to file returns to receive stimulus checks. Wehage does not charge these clients for the service.