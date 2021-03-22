Lower Columbia tax preparers scramble to account for last-minute changes

Midseason changes to federal income tax rules might be a plus for filers, but are proving to be a headache for tax preparers.
“By far, the biggest impact of this is that they’re changing the dang rules while we’re in the middle of tax season,” said David Futcher, owner of Futcher Group CPAs in Kelso.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
The economic crisis caused by the pandemic and subsequent federal laws to rectify the emergency have trickled into the 2020 tax season.
The $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package signed March 11 created amendments that require new tax forms. The IRS also started processing returns about a month later than normal. Last week, the agency pushed back the deadline for individuals to file their taxes by a month to May 17.
While tax preparers struggle with evolving rules, many taxpayers could end up with fuller pockets due to increased stimulus payments and added payouts from unemployment benefit exemptions and tax credit changes.
Stimulus
Taxpayers want their stimulus checks, and are doing whatever it takes to receive them.
As the first round of federal stimulus payments hit bank accounts Wednesday, local banking officials encouraged members to use a new online to…
Futcher said he has seen parents who exceed the 2020 income thresholds in order to receive stimulus payments not claim their children on tax returns, then file separate returns for their offspring to receive stimulus payouts. He’s also seen adult children — unbeknownst to their parents who try to claim them — file tax returns to snag stimulus checks.
“People think you can claim kids or not claim kids, depending on what you want to do,” he said. “But really there are rules … and you can’t just ignore those rules to get a bigger stimulus payment.”
Taxpayers can receive missing stimulus checks in their returns. Those who didn’t receive all or some of their stimulus payments issued in 2020 can indicate so on their taxes. The IRS has until the end of the year to pay out the most recent stimulus payment issued in 2021.
Filers whose 2020 adjusted gross income decreased from the previous year may reach the income threshold to receive 2020 stimulus checks and get the payout with their tax return.
About 20 of Rodger Wehage’s clients at Grey Beard Tax Services in Longview aren’t required by law to file a tax return, but they are filing this year to receive stimulus payments.
Cowlitz County service businesses say they are ready to start hiring back people to accommodate an expected influx of patrons as Washington enters Phase 3 of the governor's COVID-19 reopening plan.
Age, income and filing status determine whether someone is required to file taxes. People who receive Social Security or Veterans Affairs benefits have contact information with the federal government to receive stimulus payments, Wehage said.
Citizens who have not updated information with the IRS have to file returns to receive stimulus checks. Wehage does not charge these clients for the service.
“I do some pro bono work to help out the community,” he said. “The people who don’t have a lot of money and are only having to file a tax return for that purpose.”
Unemployment
The latest federal COVID-19 relief package axed requirements for claiming all unemployment benefits on federal tax returns.
The American Rescue Plan Act allows single people to exclude $10,200 in unemployment benefits from their incomes on federal tax returns if their adjusted gross income is below $150,000 in 2020. Married couples can exclude $20,400 if filing jointly.
Futcher said he’s holding about 30 completed tax returns for people with unemployment benefits to upload once the IRS updates his company’s software.
According to irs.gov, the IRS “will provide a worksheet for paper filers and work with the software industry to update current tax software.” The IRS has not yet issued guidance on how to rectify tax returns already filed without the unemployment benefit exceptions, but said amendments should not be filed.
Tax credits
The American Rescue Plan Act also altered federal tax credits.
People who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange no longer are required to repay tax credits from the prior year.
Taxpayers estimate their household income for the following year to receive subsidies to purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s exchange. Taxpayers receive the credit upfront and pay back any excess on the following year’s taxes based on their actual income that year.
For 2020 filings, no one will pay back extra funds received to purchase health insurance through the exchange.
Some taxpayers with dependents will receive fully refundable child tax credits in 2021. Families may receive thousands of more dollars than in previous years and the dependent age threshold was increased to 17 in 2021.
Other changes to 2020 tax filings, which are not part of the American Rescue Plan Act, include forgoing penalties from retirement withdrawals of less than $100,000 and axing requirements to automatically withdraw from certain retirement accounts at age 72.