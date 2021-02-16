 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia school delays, altered bus routes, closures
alert

Lower Columbia school delays, altered bus routes, closures

Castle Rock

A Castle Rock student boards a school bus Oct. 29, 2020.

 Courtney Talak

The weather has prompted delays for Lower Columbia students on Tuesday, Feb. 16. 

Woodland School District is on a one-hour delay.

Castle Rock School District is on a two-hour delay, with regular bus routes, "due to lingering snow on neighborhood streets and in school parking lots," according to the district. The district said there is also "no a.m. Enter K for Castle Rock or Vader." 

The Castle Rock School District said Group B students will be in school tomorrow, and group A will be home for their regular asynchronous day. Half-day students, who leave school at 11:30 a.m., will not have school tomorrow, according to the district. 

Toutle Lake School District's a.m. and p.m. buses are on snow routes.

The Kelso School District bus route 26 will be on its a.m. snow routes, according to the district. Route 19 will have no service to Cornwell Road, route 14 will have no service to Valley View Road and route 3 will have no service to Holcomb Spur Road. 

All part-day and full-day Educational Opportunities for Children and Families Head Start and Early Childhood Education Assistant Program are closed to in-person classes and remote learning will be provided. The administrative building is closed. 

Clark College in Vancouver said power outages may impact online classes, so students should check emailed updates from professors. 

Mt. Hood Community College is closed for all in-person and remote classes, work and activities.

