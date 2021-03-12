 Skip to main content
Longview police host unclaimed property auction
The Longview Police Department will hold an auction of unclaimed property at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 1 through Mercury Auctions of Chehalis.

View a list of available items at the department's main station at 1351 Hudson Street or on the city's website. Items include tools, knives, jewelry, BB guns, restaurant gift cards, glasses, jackets, cell phones, purses, and iPads.

Those who believe an item belongs to them must file a written claim to the Longview Police Department by 4 p.m., Friday, March 19.

Attendees can view the items on the auction's website at www.mercuryauctions.org or in person starting at 4 p.m., April 1 at Yard Birds Mall event hall, 2100 North National Ave. in Chehalis.

In-person attendees must wear masks and social distance. 

A press release from the police department states that all sales are final, and the department "makes no guarantee or warranty, expressed or implied, of any nature as to the condition of the goods offered for auction."

