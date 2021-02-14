Longview officers bust motel drug dealer, sieze $60K in drugs, cash

A Longview man using a local motel room to sell drugs was arrested Thursday with nearly $60,000 worth of narcotics and cash, according to police.

On Feb. 11, Ryan Pickering, 40, of Longview was arrested by Longview officers, after detectives issued a search warrant in response to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Pickering tried to flee out the back of his motel room, according to police, but was detained.

Officers found 1006 grams of heroin, 817 grams of methamphetamine and $17,410 in cash in the motel room. According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is $40,000.

Pickering was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both felonies.

