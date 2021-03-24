Longview looks to ease rules limiting food truck locations

As Araceli Mendoza worked to finalize plans to locate her food truck in the parking lot of a Commerce Avenue business in Longview, she ran into more difficulty than she expected.
The lot’s owner agreed to let Mendoza lease space, she said, but when the city’s permitting rules started to pile up, Mendoza took Taqueria La Familia’s food truck to Kelso instead.
“Every time I tried, the city came up with something different,” she said. “It was a whole bunch to deal with, so I really never went into Longview.”
Mendoza said the city required her to pay for a special hearing to review her request, with no guarantee of being approved. Instead, she set up shop on Royal Street in Kelso for the past year, where she said no hearing was required.
A timely opening of a Longview location ultimately led her to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in August. Mendoza said she still has the food truck, but has not decided whether she will use it again.
The Longview City Council is scheduled to discuss opportunities to make its rules friendlier for food truck operators Thursday.
Possible changes include axing permit hearing requirements in certain locations, as well as approving temporary, daily operations on private property and multiple permanent food trucks in one location.
On Wednesday, Robin Fisher parked her Food Hub food truck at the corner of Washington Way and 9th Avenue in Longview.
Fisher said she sets up Food Hub on the street because she can’t legally park in a Longview parking lot and serve walk-up customers. She hopes that changes soon.
“I think (code changes) would open doors to bring the food truck community here and for the residents of Longview to have more to choose from,” she said.
The proposed amendments would allow food truck operators, who, like Fisher, do not leave trucks parked overnight, to purchase temporary-use permits for $62 a year to set up shop on private property, like a parking lot, in certain city locations.
Mobile restauranteurs who convene in metered parking spots could also purchase permits for $25 a month or $60 for three consecutive months to exceed time limits.
The proposed changes would allow food trucks to set up permanent locations in certain zones by purchasing permits that do not require a hearing. These areas would include locations like Washington Way and Ocean Beach Highway.
Permanent food trucks also could locate in neighborhood commercial zones with a different permit type that would require a hearing. These locations presently are not permitted for food trucks at all.
Food trucks in fixed locations would be managed more like restaurants, said Longview interim planning manager Adam Trimble. Permits for water and sewer hookups and access to permanent restrooms would be required in those instances.
Today’s rules were written more for operations in the 1980s, he said, when food trucks consisted of ice cream trucks and vendors that set up in business parking lots during lunch breaks.
“Things have changed since then,” he said. “With the food truck trends … people can now expect to go to a food truck like they might a restaurant.”
Trimble said he receives up to four serious inquiries each year about establishing food trucks in the city. Food truck operators have expressed desires to locate in different places in the city depending on the time of day.
The proposed changes would not affect vendors operating at festivals like Go 4th, as they fall under special event permits, he said.