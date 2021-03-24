Longview looks to ease rules limiting food truck locations

As Araceli Mendoza worked to finalize plans to locate her food truck in the parking lot of a Commerce Avenue business in Longview, she ran into more difficulty than she expected.

The lot’s owner agreed to let Mendoza lease space, she said, but when the city’s permitting rules started to pile up, Mendoza took Taqueria La Familia’s food truck to Kelso instead.

“Every time I tried, the city came up with something different,” she said. “It was a whole bunch to deal with, so I really never went into Longview.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Mendoza said the city required her to pay for a special hearing to review her request, with no guarantee of being approved. Instead, she set up shop on Royal Street in Kelso for the past year, where she said no hearing was required.

A timely opening of a Longview location ultimately led her to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in August. Mendoza said she still has the food truck, but has not decided whether she will use it again.

The Longview City Council is scheduled to discuss opportunities to make its rules friendlier for food truck operators Thursday.