Longview, Kelso restaurants prepare for Valentine's Day reopening of indoor seating

Limiting dining to takeout left Grimm with a roughly 50% drop in sales, he said.

The pandemic cut his inventory when he couldn’t find crab or his preferred fish because of “breaks in the supply chain.” At times, his Vancouver supplier wouldn’t offer to deliver to Longview because it didn’t have enough sales to make the trip cost-effective, so Grimm drove the two hours south and back instead.

His property isn’t large enough to place a tent on either, so he couldn’t offer heated outdoor seating, which was permitted by the state.

Now, he just has to buff the floors and replace a few tabletops before opening the doors — if customers don’t break it down first.

“Every day we probably get more calls about indoor seating than we get actual customers,” said Grimm.

According to the National Restaurant Association, in 2018, 32 percent of Americans visited a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. With this year’s short notice, restaurant owners like Grimm haven’t had time to schedule staff or create or market specials.