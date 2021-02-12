Longview, Kelso restaurants prepare for Valentine's Day reopening of indoor seating

In the past, Valentine’s Day at Freddy’s Just for the Halibut in Longview could bring up to $4,000 in sales, according to owner Mike Grimm.
Recently, that’s about as much as the seafood restaurant brings in per week, he said, because of the state ban on indoor dining.
The state banned indoor dining twice since last March to protect Washingtonians from the airborne coronavirus, after reopening for a few months late last summer.
But all that changes this Sunday, Feb. 14, when every Washington county expect Yakima, Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia, will have moved into phase two of the state’s economic reopening plan.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that, starting Sunday, restaurants can seat indoor dinning at 25% capacity. Tables must to placed at least 6 feet apart and customers must wear masks whenever not seated.
That first day of indoor dining will be Valentine’s Day — one of the restaurant industry’s biggest days of the year.
“Hopefully we can make a couple grand,” said Grimm. “That would be nice. We could use it right now.”
Limiting dining to takeout left Grimm with a roughly 50% drop in sales, he said.
The pandemic cut his inventory when he couldn’t find crab or his preferred fish because of “breaks in the supply chain.” At times, his Vancouver supplier wouldn’t offer to deliver to Longview because it didn’t have enough sales to make the trip cost-effective, so Grimm drove the two hours south and back instead.
His property isn’t large enough to place a tent on either, so he couldn’t offer heated outdoor seating, which was permitted by the state.
Now, he just has to buff the floors and replace a few tabletops before opening the doors — if customers don’t break it down first.
“Every day we probably get more calls about indoor seating than we get actual customers,” said Grimm.
According to the National Restaurant Association, in 2018, 32 percent of Americans visited a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. With this year’s short notice, restaurant owners like Grimm haven’t had time to schedule staff or create or market specials.
“Opening on Sunday is going to be a little scary,” he said. “We could get slammed and I could only have two people on. Or I could overstaff us and we could get nothing because of the weather and the first day being open.”
Ruben Soltero said he will be able to seat about 30 customers inside his Longview restaurant, El Ranchero, and even less at his Kelso eatery, Soltero’s, on Sunday. He hired six new employees for his two restaurants within the last month to work in outside heated tents and prepare for a possible reopening on the horizon.
“It takes at least a month to learn everything,” said Soltero, who estimates his sales have been cut in half during the pandemic.
Ani Dahlia, owner of Kyoto Sushi Restaurant in Longview, said this Valentine’s Day she can’t offer reservations and will have to turn customers away if they reach max capacity.
Dahlia, who’s owned the restaurant for three years, said she called her food supplier Thursday, once the reopening announcement was made, to stock her kitchen by Saturday. The restaurant added delivery to increase sales during the shutdown, and will continue to offer both takeout and delivery once indoor dining reopens.
Whether the changes are the safest plan is questionable, said Grimm, but it will bring needed revenue to the industry.
To move forward, regions, which are comprised of several counties each, had to meet three of four metrics, including decreasing COVID-19 case rates, decreasing hospitalization rates, ICU occupancy of less than 90% and test positivity of less than 10%.