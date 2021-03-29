Longview hospice center incorporates pandemic lessons into facility remodel

Leaders at Community Home Health & Hospice in Longview are looking beyond COVID-19 with a planned facility remodel and thinking about the next airborne pandemic.
The nonprofit is using lessons learned from COVID-19 and a $1 million donation to establish permanent pathogen safeguards and adding patient space by allowing some staff to work from home.
Reconfiguring the existing facilities and converting office space into patient rooms is expected to save the organization about $2 million in construction costs compared to a pre-pandemic plan to build a new wing.
“Over the past year, we’ve learned that all this new space really wasn’t necessary with so many of us being able to work remotely, and we could do everything we wanted by reimagining the space we already had,” said Kevin Hudson, hospice administrator.
According to Community Home Health & Hospice CEO Greg Pang, the Longview location was the first in the state to offer hospice services at a facility, in addition to patients' homes.
PeaceHealth also offers in-home hospice services in Cowlitz County.
Pandemic protection
Updated plans include eight patient rooms with negative airflow, compared to the current two rooms. Negative airflow allows air from a patient room to be filtered before it is expelled outside the building and is used to prevent any airborne pathogens from entering other parts of the building.
New rooms also will include entryway chambers for staff to don and remove personal protective equipment, like face shields and isolation gowns to minimize hazardous exposure.
Community Home Health & Hospice was the recipient of a $50,000 matching grant from The Health Care Foundation in June.
Pang said it is necessary to prepare for another airborne pandemic because it likely will occur, and he wants to ensure patients and staff are safe.
"In future pandemics, we will be better set up to accommodate more patients," he said. “The pandemic did underscore for us that we have an opportunity to really impact the infection control and respond to the pandemic in ways the current facility won’t allow us to do."
Remote work
Administrative staff in departments like billing and medical records will continue to work from home part-time. Staff will rotate sharing desks, freeing up about 3,900 square feet of space in the facility’s main building for more and larger patient rooms.
The new patient rooms will be 78% larger than the four original rooms built when the facility opened in 1984, Pang said, and can accommodate overnight stays and include private bathrooms.
Some administrative staff will be relocated from the main building to the facility's annex next door that holds a public grieving center and additional office space. Typically, about half of the 30 employees who work in annex go into the office for all or part of a workday.
Pang said two surveys revealed employees overwhelmingly favored the flexibility of remote work over on-site work.
COVID-19
Pang said the facility did not see an increase in need due to the pandemic, because most COVID-19 patients try to recover, while hospice patients no longer seek treatment. He said there are no restrictions to admit COVID-19 patients into the facility.
He estimated a couple dozen patients, out of around 400, had or were suspected to have had COVID-19 within the last year.
Deb Jones, assistant manager for the PeaceHealth hospice program, said she doesn't attribute her organization's recent increase in hospice patients to the pandemic.
She said PeaceHealth hospice staff adhered to visitation rules at different facilities, like skilled nursing homes, which, at times, limited patient contact. She said these restrictions led to increased cases of depression.
Visitors have been allowed to enter the Community Home Health & Hospice facility throughout the pandemic after passing health screenings. Visitors can also see COVID-19 patients as long as they wear PPE.
$1M donation
A donor has pledged $1 million toward renovations at the Community Home Health & Hospice building. The facility will be renamed after the donor, who Pang said will be revealed this summer. About $3.2 million more is needed to cover renovations, and Pang estimated construction could begin in 2024 and wrap up in 2026.
The facility's two nursing stations will be combined and expanded for easy views down the patients' corridor.
The kitchen will double, and the laundry room will quadruple in size.
A larger seating area with a fireplace, couch and kitchenette will be available for patients' families, as well as a separate children's play room and chapel.
A dedicated entrance and exit to the building will be added to avoid grieving family members from passing families of newly arrived patients.
The parking lot will be enlarged, and a 1940s-era hangar used for storage across the street will be removed.
To donate to the renovations, visit www.chhh.org.