Longview hospice center incorporates pandemic lessons into facility remodel

New rooms also will include entryway chambers for staff to don and remove personal protective equipment, like face shields and isolation gowns to minimize hazardous exposure.

Community Home Health & Hospice gets $50K grant Community Home Health & Hospice was the recipient of a $50,000 matching grant from The Health Care Foundation in June.

Pang said it is necessary to prepare for another airborne pandemic because it likely will occur, and he wants to ensure patients and staff are safe.

"In future pandemics, we will be better set up to accommodate more patients," he said. “The pandemic did underscore for us that we have an opportunity to really impact the infection control and respond to the pandemic in ways the current facility won’t allow us to do."

Remote work

Administrative staff in departments like billing and medical records will continue to work from home part-time. Staff will rotate sharing desks, freeing up about 3,900 square feet of space in the facility’s main building for more and larger patient rooms.

Darla Bernard, Community Home Health and Hospice This is one of a series of stories in The Daily News about FRONTLINE HEROES, essential workers whose critical and at times thankless work serv…

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new patient rooms will be 78% larger than the four original rooms built when the facility opened in 1984, Pang said, and can accommodate overnight stays and include private bathrooms.